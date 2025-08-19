Oakland County Reports Michigan's Second Case of West Nile Virus in 2025

August 19, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



An Oakland County resident has the second confirmed case of West Nile Virus in Michigan this year.



The Oakland County Health Division said the person, the first human case in Oakland County in 2025, reported they hadn’t traveled recently.



“This is an important reminder that West Nile Virus is present in our community,” Kate Guzman, Health Officer for Oakland County Health Division, said. “We strongly encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes until the first hard frost of the year.”



There is no other information available about the person due to health privacy laws.



Livingston County recently reported the first case of the mosquito-borne virus in the state this year.



Officials are encouraging people, especially older adults, to take these steps to protect themselves from mosquitos:



- Use Environmental Protection Agency registered insect repellent. All EPA-register repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness and contain active ingredients proven to keep insects away. Children should be reminded not to rub their eyes or touch their mouths after using repellent on their hands and product label instructions should always be followed.



- Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water, including turning over containers that can collect water. These include planters, pools and pet bowls. Clogged roof gutters, especially ones that have leaves that plug drains, should be cleaned. Any standing water, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches should be treated with a mosquito larvicide. Officials said they’re easy to use and are sold at most home improvement stores.



- Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.



- Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.



- Cover holes in window and door screens. Avoid propping open doors.



Mosquitoes become infected with WNV after biting an infected bird. The virus is spread to humans after being bitten by an infected mosquito.



Most people who are infected either have no symptoms or experience a mild illness such as fever, headache or body aches, officials said. Some individuals can develop more serious symptoms, including inflammation and swelling of the brain. People older than 50-years-old are more likely to develop serious and potentially life-threatening symptoms.



