Oakland County Prosecutor Warns Community About Dangers Of Kratom Products

April 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Oakland County Prosecutor is warning residents about the dangers of “synthetic kratom”.



It’s an unregulated stimulant often sold in gas stations and convenience stores as a supplement.



Prosecutor Karen McDonald said “Consumers need to understand that they don’t really know what they’re getting when they buy kratom products. They’re often marketed as energy drinks or gummies, which creates a false sense that it’s a harmless supplement. The truth is these unregulated and often highly concentrated stimulants can be dangerous, especially for children.”





A March bulletin from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services states:



“While kratom (mitragyna speciosa) is a Southeast Asian tree known for mild stimulant effects from mitragynine and trace amounts of 7-OH, modern products carrying the "kratom" label are often unregulated, significantly more potent – containing added concentrations of 7-OH – and dangerous. These high-potency products, or 7-OH-enhanced products, are rapidly displacing traditional kratom leafproducts on retail shelves, creating a false sense of safety for consumers and increasing public health risks”.



MDHHS warns that the products demonstrate a higher risk of overdoses. The bullein states “While the annual number of reported exposures has fluctuated over time, cases increased in 2025. Adults ages 20-39 accounted for the highest number of reported kratom-related exposures to the MiPDC, however, exposures were reported across all age groups, including 69 cases involving children”.



McDonald added Kratom products are often sold at stores where kids might go buy a candy bar or snack. “Right now, this stuff is legal and parents are the only line of defense. We need lawmakers in Lansing to give law enforcement and local prosecutors the tools to help protect kids”.



Anyone who might be struggling with substance use, including kratom, can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free, confidential support and treatment referrals.



A link to the MDHHS Bulletin is provided.



AP Photo.