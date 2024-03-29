New Radio System Marks Enhanced Public Safety In Oakland County

March 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oakland County has successfully implemented its new P25 Radio System - a move it calls a pivotal advancement in bolstering public safety and emergency response capabilities across the region.



Integrated into the Michigan Public Safety Communication System, the state-of-the-art radio system ensures seamless communication for first responders within the county and beyond, significantly enhancing their ability to protect and serve communities.



At a news conference, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said the important milestone highlights their commitment to public safety and with enhanced radio coverage, they are now better equipped to ensure the safety of all residents – calling it a “game changer”.



The $61 (m) million investment allowed for the purchase of 6,000 Motorola radios across Oakland County, as well as upgrades to 20 dispatch centers.



Coulter said the new system bridges the coverage gaps that existed in the old system for decades and is a critical element to providing emergency response – adding it will allow for better coordination for law enforcement both regionally and across the state. He noted that the system that he inherited was 20-years-old.



Limitations of the previous OpenSky radio system, which began operating in 2005, posed significant challenges for first responders, with coverage gaps emerging shortly after crossing county lines, as well as dead spots within Oakland County itself.