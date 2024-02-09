Oakland County Man Wins Over $287K Playing Online Instant Game

February 9, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An Oakland County man took home $287,648 after playing the BIG CA$H Second Chance game on MichiganLottery.com.





The 40-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the jackpot after he was selected in a random drawing that took place Dec. 13.



Select online instant games include a second chance progressive jackpot drawing. Players earn one entry for every $0.50 wagered playing the eligible games. After the entry period has closed, a random drawing takes place with one jackpot winner being selected from all entries for that month.



“I knew I was earning entries into a giveaway by playing certain online games, but I never believed I would actually win,” said the player. “I saw an email from the Lottery in my inbox, but I just assumed it was a notification that I won a few dollars playing online.



The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to take a trip and save for this kid’s college funds.



“Winning feels great and is such a relief,” said the player. “It is going to make planning for the future a lot easier.”



The BIG CA$H Second Chance game launched in April 2022. Since the BIG CA$H Second Chance games launched, players have won more than $6.8 million in progressive prizes.



Each month, a new drawing period begins, and the progressive jackpot is reset to $5,000.



The next drawing will take place Feb. 14.