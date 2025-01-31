Oakland County Woman Wins $4 Million Lottery Prize

January 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A gift an Oakland County woman received “just because” turned out to be a $4 million payday from the Michigan Lottery.



The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said “My dad bought a $150,000,000 Spectacular instant game ticket and gave it to me. I was surprised when he handed it to me, and I asked him why he bought it for me. He said it was a ‘just because gift,’ which I though was really nice of him. When I scratched the ticket off, I was stunned to see that it was a $4 million winner. I had so many emotions going through my body. I screamed. I cried. I was and still am shocked I won $4 million.”



Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said “Winning $4 million is life changing for anyone, but especially for this young woman who is only 26 years old. She will be able to use this prize to positively impact her life for many years to come.”



The winning ticket was bought at Light House Liquor, located at 13651 West 9 Mile Road in Oak Park.



The 26-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to save her winnings.