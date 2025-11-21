Oakland County Woman Claims Prize Weeks Before Winning Ticket Expires

November 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oakland County woman claimed a $131,121 Fantasy 5 jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery less than three weeks before the prize was set to expire.



The 82-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the December 3rd, 2024 drawing to win the big prize: 07-10-21-22-26.



The lucky player bought her winning ticket at Pike Food Center, located at 465 East Pike Street in Pontiac.



The player said “I occasionally play Fantasy 5 because a friend once told me, ‘You can’t win if you don’t play. After the drawing, I scanned the ticket at the store and got a message to see the clerk. I went home and checked the winning numbers and that’s when I realized I’d won the jackpot. It was a pleasant surprise!”



The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim her jackpot. She plans to share her winnings with her family.



“Once I found out I won, I planned to hold onto the ticket for a little while before claiming, and then life got crazy, so I ended up holding onto it for longer than I planned,” said the player. “It’s a relief to finally be cashing it in!”