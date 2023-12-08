Oakland County Joins Task Force in Tackling Home Break-Ins

December 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is one of thirty local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have joined a new task force with the goal of combatting the high number of break-ins reported in southeast Michigan.



Sheriff Mike Bouchard addressed the public on Wednesday to discuss the primary organized crime group that has been targeting high-end homes in Oakland County.



Bouchard said their office has received 30-40 calls pertaining to break-ins since September.



The reported burglaries in Oakland County, according to Sheriff Bouchard, have been implemented by trained organized crime groups. This year, the group burglarized a number of high-end homes in mid and eastern Oakland County, along with various businesses.



A total of 30 law enforcement agencies, including the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, have partnered to join a new task force called the Southeast Michigan Collaborate Arrest Prosecute, or SEMCAP, in an effort to locate criminals and prevent thefts.



Some of the participating agencies in the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol, and Michigan State Police.

In the WHMI listening area, local law enforcement agencies involved in SEMCAP include the White Lake Township Police Department and the Novi Police Department.



Bouchard said the best thing you can do to protect the community is to keep an eye out for each other and, when in doubt, call your local police.



In Livingston County, police in Green Oak Township investigated reports of vehicle theft taking place in the area of 10 Mile Road and Dixboro Road, just west of South Lyon.



The Green Oak Township Police Department said investigators were given a series of "larceny from motor vehicle complaints" from residents in the area. Those complaints were reported to police in September.



A full list of agencies partaking in SEMCAP, and more information can be found at the provided link.