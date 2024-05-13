Oakland County Jail Passes State-Mandated Inspection

May 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Oakland County Jail passed a state-mandated inspection.



The Oakland County Jail is in full compliance with state standards for cleanliness, food service, medical services and overall policies and procedures, according to a recent review by the Michigan Department of Corrections.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said MDOC inspectors were at the jail last Tuesday for its annual inspection and determined after a thorough review that the jail fully complies with all state requirements and standards.



Bouchard said “I am super proud of our whole corrections team that have once again shown their high standards and professionalism. I would put them up against any facility in the nation. It’s particularly appropriate that we receive this glowing appraisal during National Corrections Officer Week.”



Inspectors had the freedom to view all areas of the jail, lock-up area, and general operations. That includes food preparation areas, medical service areas, medical records to ensure inmates receive health screening within 14 days of incarceration, fire safety, and even the type of cleaning solutions used to keep the jail and safety and maintenance of equipment and structures.



Photo: Google Street View