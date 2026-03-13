Oakland County Honors Social Worker of the Year

March 13, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Lakeland High School's Nicole Grabow is recognized as Oakland County Social Worker of the Year, honoring the impact she's made in the community through her outstanding dedication and service to students and families.



Grabow has been a member of the Huron Valley Schools team since 2011, building a reputation of compassion, commitment, and student advocacy. Huron Valley Schools describe her work as a critical role that creates safe, supportive learning environments to help students reach their full potential.



Superintendent Dr. Paul Salah says Huron Valley Schools is incredibly proud of Ms. Grabow and grateful for the dedication she brings to their students and families every day. He also says this recognition is a testament to the difference she makes in the lives of so many.



Grabow is known for supporting the academic, emotional, and social well-being of students. She has made an impact at Lakeland High School by helping students overcome challenges, connecting families with important resources, and collaborating with staff to ensure students have the support they need to succeed.



Huron Valley Schools congratulates and thanks Grabow for her continued commitment to the Lakeland High School community.