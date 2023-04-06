Oakland County Hires First-Ever Transit Manager

April 6, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Oakland County has hired its first-ever transit manager to implement and expand public transportation initiatives.



Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter named Eli Cooper as the manager of the Transit Division of the Economic Development Department to enhance transit opportunities and oversee the accountability of millage proceeds.



Last November, Oakland County voters approved a $68 million transit millage. With the proceeds, Cooper has the task of leveraging state and federal resources to expand public transportation.



Cooper has 35 years of transportation experience and spent time as the transportation program manager in Ann Arbor and managed transportation departments in four other states.



In conjunction with SMART, an upcoming planning process to determine future public transportation needs in Oakland County will include public engagement with residents, businesses, and local officials.



Looking to the future, the County hopes to survey infrastructure needs and analyze transportation patterns to improve transit options for the community, including bus routes.



More information on the transportation initiatives in Oakland County can be found at the provided link.