Oakland County Health Division Confirms Pediatric Measles Case in Commerce Twp

December 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Health Division confirmed a pediatric measles case, marking the second case this year. Individuals may have been exposed to measles at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township on Dec. 7 in the Emergency Department between 7:20 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. The Health Division is working with the hospital to identify people who possibly were exposed to connect them with resources and recommendations.



If you think you have been exposed, monitor for symptoms that include:



High fever



Cough



Runny nose



Red and watery eyes



White spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin



Rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.



If symptoms develop, call ahead to your health care provider, including urgent care clinics and emergency departments. Measles can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed. Measles symptoms usually begin 7-14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure.



“Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of measles,” said Kate Guzman, Oakland County health officer. “The measles (MMR) vaccine helps protect our community’s most vulnerable which includes infants, children with medical conditions, and others who cannot be vaccinated.”



Oakland County measles cases have been linked to domestic and international travel this year. Before traveling for vacation, holidays or attending public events, confirm you are fully vaccinated against measles with two doses of the vaccine.



Infants 6 months and older may receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine early if traveling internationally or to a place where there is a measles outbreak. Measles cases and outbreaks nationwide are mapped on the CDC website.



Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. The Health Division recommends unvaccinated individuals ages 1 year and older receive measles vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.



Individuals born in or before 1957 are considered immune. High-risk individuals include those who are pregnant, unvaccinated children under age 5, and those who have a weakened immune system due to illness and disease including diabetes or HIV, malnutrition and/or medications.



The MMR vaccine is available through Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac, some health care providers and many pharmacies. Health Division offices are located at the following addresses:



North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Health Division clinics hours:



Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Visit OakGov.com/Health for more information on measles, or contact Oakland Connects Helpline, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 800-848-5533 or the link below.