Oakland County Detectives Seek Suspect for Identity Theft

March 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who racked up more than $14,000 in charges after stealing the identity of a Commerce Township woman.



Detectives believe the suspect was able to use the personal information of the 26-year-old victim to open charge accounts at two Helzberg Diamonds stores, one in Twelve Oaks Mall in

Novi and the other at a location in Westland, in the victim’s name. The suspect fraudulently purchased gold jewelry valued at $12,865.



The purchases were made on Feb. 18 in Novi and Feb. 20 in

Westland.



The suspect also purchased a mobile phone from Verizon valued at more than $1,100 and establish a monthly service plan for about $175 per month, again using the stolen personal

information.



Attempts to make additional purchases at Saks and Victoria’s Secret were unsuccessful.



The victim notified detectives after she began receiving bills for the merchandise in the mail. It was not immediately known how the suspect was able to obtain the victim’s personal

information.



Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.