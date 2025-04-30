Chilean National Convicted of Multiple Felonies For Series of Break-ins

April 30, 2025







A Chilean National was convicted in Oakland County Circuit Court for his part in the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry and expensive handbags taken from homes in exclusive neighborhoods in Oakland, Wayne and Kent Counties.



29-year-old Ignacio Antonio Ruiz-Saldias was convicted of one count of operating a criminal enterprise and three counts of conspiracy to commit 2nd degree home invasion.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports he is the first defendant tried in Oakland County as being part of a South American theft group that had targeted eight homes in affluent neighborhoods in Oakland Township and Rochester Hills as well as Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Grosse Pointe and Ada Township in suburban Grand Rapids.



The case was prosecuted by the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “I am proud of the teamwork and the effort that brought this case to a close with a conviction. I hope it sends a clear message to the transnational gangs that there are consequences for criminal behavior in Oakland County. I thank the prosecutors from Attorney General Nessel’s office for their successful court work.”



The thefts occurred from February 3rd through 17th in 2023. Ruiz-Saldias and four other defendants were arrested in March 2023 in Carmel, Indiana.



The Sheriff’s Office said through cooperation between law enforcement in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, similarities were discovered in home invasions and criminal cases were made against the defendants.



Three defendants are in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition to Oakland County to face charges here.



Ruiz-Saldias is to be sentenced June 16th by Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe.