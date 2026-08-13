Oakland County Animal Control Seizes 38 Horses from Milford Business

August 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Animal Control confirms six of its officers seized 38 horses after serving search warrants at 10 a.m. Wednesday at High Vibes Trail Rides and a residence on West Commerce Road, both in Milford.



A Michigan-based horse rescue and rehabilitator is housing the horses. In the coming days, veterinary staff will give them thorough exams and assess their conditions.



The investigation began about four weeks ago when multiple complaints came into animal control alleging inappropriate treatment and inadequate care of the horses.



Animal control officers corroborated this information and obtained two search warrants from 52-1 District Court in Novi. Search warrants were executed at the Milford business and residence because there were horses at both locations.



The investigation is ongoing while animal control officers conduct follow-up interviews. When complete, they will present the facts of the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office who will then determine whether to bring charges.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority Police, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Milford Police assisted with the seizures.