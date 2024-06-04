Oakland County 911 Emergency Service Impacted

June 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some phone problems are being reported with Oakland County’s 911 Emergency Service.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified today by AT&T of an issue affecting telephone service that may impact a caller’s ability to reach 911 emergency service.



Callers can reach the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office first by calling 911. If the call does not go through, text 9–1-1. If neither the call or text is completed, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line can be reached at 248-858-4911.



The Office says use of a non-AT&T phone is an option until the issues are resolved.



Updates will be posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. That link is provided.