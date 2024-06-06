Oakland Co Sheriff's Office: Two Men Critical After Vehicles Struck by Falling Tree

June 6, 2024

Two men are hospitalized in critical condition after their vehicles were struck by a falling tree during Wednesday’s severe weather in Highland Township.



The incident occurred on Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m. on South Duck Lake Road, south of Livingston Road.



A 35-year-old Columbus, Ohio, man was operating a 2015 Hino box truck south on South Duck Lake Road when the storm caused a large tree on the west side of the road to break off and land on the cab of the vehicle. The truck was sub-contracted to the U.S. Postal Service.



The truck then ran off the west side of the road and into some trees.



After striking the Hino truck, the falling tree also struck the roof of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck being driven by a 23-year-old Highland Township man.



Both men were transported to area hospitals by Highland Township Fire Department paramedics. Both men appeared to be wearing seat belts at the time. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor.



The incident remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.