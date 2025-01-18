Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office Fundraising for DC Police Week Travel Costs

January 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is collecting money to send deputies to Washington D.C. for Police Week, during which Deputy Bradley Reckling will be honored.



Reckling was shot and killed on June 22 while conducting surveillance on a stolen vehicle in Detroit. Three teens were charged in relation to his death.



In a Tweet on Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said they are sending a "significant" delegation to the event.



The fundraising goal is approximately $60,000, which will help with travel, food and accommodation expenses.



Donations can be made through the PayPal linked below. The Sheriff's Office said the contributions should be designated for the Police Memorial Trip.



The National Police Week begins May 10.