Oakland Co. Sheriff to Host Town Hall on Growing Problem of Fentanyl

April 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard will host a town hall meeting Tuesday night in the Oakland County government complex to discuss the growing problem of fentanyl in our communities.



Tuesday's event runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is being held in the Oakland County Board of Commissioners Auditorium, 1200 Court Tower Boulevard, in Pontiac. There is no charge to attend, and the public is encouraged to attend.



“Every day we respond to overdoses in our community,” Bouchard said. “The fentanyl crisis affects everyone. At this event, we will have experts that are dealing with it from an education, prevention, and treatment perspective as well as law enforcement. I believe many parents have no idea of the potential threat to their children, especially from counterfeit pills. Please take the time to come and be informed.”



The sheriff will chair a panel discussion and a question-and-answer session will follow for the audience.