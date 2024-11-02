Oakland Co. Sheriff "Shocked and Appalled" by Reduced Bond for Suspect in Deputy's Murder

November 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued the following statement regarding Friday’s bond reduction for Karim Blake Moore, who is charged with 10 felonies in the June 22 ambush slaying of Deputy Bradley Reckling.



Moore’s bond was reduced by 36thDistrict Court Judge William McConico from $250,000 to $100,000 – 10 percent, which allows the defendant to be released after posting $10,000.



The same judge came under heavy criticism from former Detroit Police Chief James Craig when he reduced the bond of habitual offender who had shot at Detroit police officers.



“I am shocked and appalled at Judge McConico’s ruling that essentially releases a criminal defendant charged in connection with the ambush murder of a dedicated public servant who was heroically killed in the line of duty, for a mere $10,000,” Bouchard said.



“This ruling puts the public’s safety at risk and is a slap in the face to Brad’s family, who have suffered an unimaginable loss. It also demonstrates an utter lack of respect for the law enforcement community who risk their lives every day protecting our residents and undermines community confidence in the justice system. Looking at some of his past decisions, it appears to be a dangerous pattern, and it makes you wonder if he looks at the facts at all.”