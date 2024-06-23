Oakland Co. Sheriff Confirms Deputy Shot, Killed On Duty

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirms one of his deputies was shot and killed Saturday night on Detroit's east side.



Deputy Brad Reckling was shot in the head and torso in what Sheriff Bouchard described as an "ambush" while following a stolen vehicle and rushed to the hospital. The deputy was pronounced deceased.



Reckling leaves behind a wife and three young children, with a fourth on the way.



Sheriff Bouchard said Reckling, a detective from Rochester Hills, was following the 2022 Chevy Equinox after it was reported stolen earlier in the day from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights.



Individuals exited the vehicle and struck Reckling in the head and chest, according to the agency's preliminary investigation.



The sheriff office's auto theft unit had been looped in to look for the Equinox. Reckling was actively searching for and located the vehicle in Detroit and followed it in an unmarked vehicle. Two other detectives were nearby in their own vehicles.



Detroit Police are leading the investigation.



Other departments have sent condolences to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.



Sheriff Bouchard asked for prayers and donations to the Mission Oakland charity for the family.