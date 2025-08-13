Oakland Co. Sheriff Calls 'Bull' on Ram Theft Claim

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Ram claimed their $34,000 “Bucking HEMI” mechanical bull was stolen while being disassembled after the company’s Roadkill Nights on Saturday in Pontiac.



“This is bull****,” Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said in a news release.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard released a statement on Wednesday.



According to the release, detectives determined the mechanical bull was still in possession of people from Ram and that a theft never occurred.



“The company never actually lost the bull,” Bouchard said. “I find this to be very frustrating and a tremendous waste of valuable investigative time. Now, we’re pivoting to see if a crime was committed by the filing of a false police report.”



The case is still under investigation.