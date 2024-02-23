Oakland Co. Man Wins $1M Instant Lottery

February 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An Oakland County man plans to buy a retirement home with a pool after winning $1 million through the Michigan Lottery.



The 59-year-old man bought his winning ticket at the Meijer on Haggerty Road in Commerce Township.



"I bought four tickets and won $100, so I used some of my winnings to purchase more tickets, including this $1 million Cash Multiplier ticket," he said.



"I scratched off only the barcode, and then scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app. When confetti came up on the screen with a prize of $1 million, I thought the scanner was broken. I scratched off the full ticket, and that’s when I saw I really did win. It was awesome."



The man visited Michigan Lottery headquarters and chose to receive a one-time $693,000 lump sum payment. He said he plans to buy a retirement home with a pool and sponsor a child overseas.