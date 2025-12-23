Oakland County Animal Shelter Launches New Dog Licensing Program

December 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Oakland County says it's making it easier for residents to license their dogs and keep pets safe with the launch of a new, modern licensing program.



It’s being done in partnership with DocuPet - a pet registration and lost-pet recovery service.



The County says the new system streamlines dog licensing through an easy-to-use online platform while providing added protection if a pet becomes lost.



Every dog license, which is good for 365 days from the purchase date, includes a DocuPet ID tag and access to HomeSafe®, a 24/7 lost-pet recovery service designed to help reunite pets with their families quickly, often before they ever enter a shelter.



Each DocuPet tag features a unique ID code linked to a secure online pet profile. If a dog is reported missing, Lost Pet Reports can be instantly shared with Petco Love Lost, the nation’s largest photo-matching lost-and-found database, as well as DocuPet’s National Animal Shelter Network. The tools allow animal shelters to quickly identify lost pets using ID codes, microchip information and distinguishing features, helping speed reunifications and reduce shelter stays.



Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center Manager Bob Gatt said ““Dog licensing is not only a legal requirement, it’s also an effective way to protect pets. This new partnership makes licensing more convenient for residents while giving pet owners added peace of mind knowing their dog has 24/7 protection if it ever goes missing.”



In addition to benefiting pet owners, the DocuPet platform improves efficiency for Oakland County, allowing staff to better manage licensing and focus resources on animal care, shelter operations and community programs.



Grant Goodwin, CEO of DocuPet, said “Pets wearing license tags are reunited with their families much faster than unlicensed pets. We’re proud to work with Oakland County to bring these benefits to the community.”



Previously, Oakland County dog licenses were sold once a year beginning Dec. 1. Under the new program, residents can now purchase dog licenses at any time throughout the year. Licenses are available in both one-year and three-year terms.



All dogs in Oakland County are required to be licensed and vaccinated against rabies.



While cats are not required to be licensed, cat owners may register their pets for free through DocuPet to receive a complimentary ID tag and access to lost-pet recovery services.



To learn more or register a pet, visit the provided link.