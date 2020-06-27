Oak Pointe Country Club Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

June 27, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





An employee at a local country club has tested positive for COVID-19.



Members of the Oak Pointe Country Club in Genoa Township were informed that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19. An email states the last time and only time this year that the employee was at the Club was Saturday, June 20th and worked from 1 to 7pm at the Honors Halfway House. At the time, the employee had no symptoms and was fever-free but elected to get tested after discovering that someone he had come in close contact with outside of the Club was showing symptoms. General Manager Bill Durham says they’ve contacted the Livingston County Health Department as part of their standard safety protocols and the employee is in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. Durham says the health and safety of members and employees is their top priority. He says they’ve implemented comprehensive service, safety and sanitation protocols and the Club amenities and golf areas are repeatedly cleaned and disinfected.



Durham concluded by saying they’re committed to open communication and keeping members informed, adding their thoughts are with their members and the entire community as they navigate this challenging situation.