Oak Park Man Sentenced To Prison After Genoa Drug Raid

January 13, 2020

An Oakland County man has been sentenced to prison on drug and weapons charges resulting from a raid last year in Genoa Township.



42-year-old Brandon Kernodle of Oak Park was ordered last week to serve between 3 and 20 years in prison on charges stemming from a raid at a Genoa Township residence where police found drugs and weapons. Kernodle pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute, two counts possession of meth with intent to distribute and receiving/concealing a stolen firearm.



Kernodle was arrested along with his son Austin Odras following a September raid on a home by LAWNET, the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team. The raid resulted from an undercover purchase of drugs sold by Odras the month before. Odras is due back in court on Friday for a pretrial hearing on three charges of possession of meth, cocaine and ecstasy with intent to distribute along with eight weapons counts including possession of a firearm during a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving/concealing a stolen firearm. (JK)