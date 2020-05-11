Howell Company Producing Hand & Surface Sanitizer

May 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Howell-based company has switched gears and started making pails of hand sanitizer and surface sanitizer for personal and commercial use during the ongoing public health crisis.



Nyatex Chemical Company is a family owned Michigan small business that has been manufacturing adhesives, chemicals and coatings for over 40 years. While its primary markets have been adhesives for automotive and personal care, officials say at the start of the COVID-19 crisis they found they had the experience and resources to manufacture a variety of essential products including sanitizers for hands, surfaces and equipment. The company has been able to keep employees working through the pandemic and is trying to get the word out to aid local businesses in safely re-opening. All sanitizing product blends are derived from formulation guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO).



The current sales structure is designed to supply any/all sanitizing products at an affordable cost to local individuals and businesses with discounted rates for hospitals, first responders and other essential services companies. It was noted that the hand sanitizer is not the gel type but slightly more viscous than water and is able to be used in pump spray type bottles. It comes in a white, 5 gallon, plastic pail with retractable (rieke) spout. More information for those interested in ordering can be found in the attached press release.