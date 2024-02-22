NWS Offers Free Skywarn Spotter Training Classes

February 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The National Weather Service is searching for volunteer storm spotters ahead of the coming severe weather season.



The 2024 Skywarn Spotter training classes have been scheduled for Southeast Michigan. The National Weather Service will hold both in-person and virtual training classes.



Classes are intended for those interested in joining the Skywarn network, a volunteer program that aims to help keep communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather.



Topics include a review of the 2023 severe weather season, weather hazards, safety information, general structure and movement of severe thunderstorms, identification of important storm features, and guidelines and reporting procedures for severe weather spotters.



Thunderstorms, tornados, and lightning cause hundreds of injuries and deaths, as well as billions of dollars in property and crop damage. There were significant local and statewide events in 2023 including severe storms and tornados, and a massive hail storm in July that brought huge hail – some as big as a baseball.



The classes are free and open to the public. Individuals must be at least 13-years-old to report.



Locally, classes will be offered in March at the Hamburg Township Fire Department and the Novi Civic Center. Details are available in the provided links.



Photo: Dexter Tornado - Courtesy Ben Pfister of Pinckney