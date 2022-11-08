The Nutcracker Ballet Returns To Brighton With New Event

November 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Nutcracker Ballet will return to Brighton with a new event that organizers say will deliver a pint-sized dose of magic for young children.



The Brighton School of Ballet will once again welcome the holiday season with two magical performances of The Nutcracker Ballet, December 3rd and 4th at 2pm at the Brighton Center for Performing Arts. This marks the school’s 36th presentation of the holiday classic, making it one the longest-running holiday traditions in Livingston County.



Beloved by all ages, The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker from her mysterious godfather at a ball on Christmas Eve. Adventure abounds when the nutcracker comes to life, whisking Clara away through a snowy forest of dancing snowflakes to the magical Land of Sweets, where she meets characters like the Cavalier Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy.



Officials say the whimsical show includes breathtaking, handmade sets — real snow seems to fall from the sky and a Christmas tree grows larger than life before the audience’s eyes. Paired with glittering costumes, the well-known music of Peter Tchaicokvsky, and dancing, they say “The Nutcracker” will bring out the wide-eyed child in everyone this holiday season.



In addition to more than 100 local dancers and gymnasts, the Brighton School of Ballet is pleased to once again welcome three professional guest artists to the stage.



This year, perennial favorites and principal dancers Marena Peréz and Daniel Ramirez from Mauro Ballet of Puerto Rico return to reprise their dazzling rendition of the ‘Sugar Plum Pas de Deux,’ while Jesús Sánchez, also of Mauro Ballet, will make his second Brighton appearance dancing the title role of the Nutcracker.



Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased in advance through the provided link. They will not be available at the theater box office.



Officials add that new this year is a special event for young children, as BSB is hosting its first annual Nutcracker “Suite Dreams” Party on November 18th at 6:30pm at Oak Pointe Country Club.



The night will feature Nutcracker-themed treats, ballerina storytime, short performances by BSB dancers, photo opportunities with costumed characters, and more festive fun for little ones. Tickets are $35 each (adult participation required) and can be reserved. Children are encouraged to wear tutus or pajamas for the cozy evening.



A press release and flyer are attached.