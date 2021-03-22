Numerous Field Fires Prompt Burn Bans & Warnings

March 22, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Fire departments across Livingston County have issued burn bans or are asking residents to refrain from burning due to the warm, dry conditions combined with winds in the forecast.



More than two dozen field fires were reported over the weekend across the county, prompting the Howell Area Fire Department and Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority to issue a burning ban until further notice due to high wildland fire danger. They note that because of how quickly such fires can spread out of control, residents should call 911 immediately if they spot a fire. The Brighton, Green Oak and Hamburg fire departments have also requested residents to hold off on any burning, especially with winds forecast to reach up to 15 miles per hour today.



Meanwhile, a fire in Hamburg Township Saturday morning heavily damaged a home, with smoke detectors credited for saving those inside. Firefighters were dispatched around 6am to a home in the 2000 block of Calvin Court (bottom pic). Upon arrival, units found a two-story home that was greater than 75% involved with fire on the first and second floor. After speaking to the residents, it was determined that a mother, father, child, and grandmother were sleeping in the home when they were awakened by smoke detectors going off.



The father went to the first floor of the residence to find heavy fire on the porch area. Family members were sleeping on the second floor as well as the basement at the time of the fire. However, everyone was able to escape the home unharmed and the Hamburg Township Fire Department used the incident to remind residents that they should check their smoke detectors to make sure they were in working order.



Top two photos - Livingston County Fire Buffs Facebook page



Bottom photo - Mac Perrine - DART