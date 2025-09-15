Number of Closed, Pending Home Sales Down YOY in August for SE MI

September 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The number of homes listed for sale across Southeast Michigan was up 17 percent year-over-year in August, but new listings, closed and pending sales were all down, compared to 2024.



"In August, when we see the pending sales are down about five percent, that would add to the number of homes on the market. It's not a huge increase, but something we certainly are going to be paying attention to as the months go on," says Karen Kage, CEO of Michigan's largest Multiple Listing Service, Realcomp.



Year-over-year closed sales in August were down 3.7%, pending sales fell 4.9%, along with new listings inched lower by .4%.



Meanwhile, the median sales price of a single-family home in Livingston County last month was $394,000 -- up nearly three-percent year-over-year from August 2024.



"I'm not quite sure what to make of that at this point, because it seems like the properties that are selling, the prices are going up from where we were at this time last year. And it has not really slowed down, all year," Kage added.



She says it's too soon to tell whether there's a slowdown in the local market.



"We may see that the number of sales are lower in September than in August, maybe. Really, we want look at what did it look like last year? That's what we want to compare it to," said Kage.



"It's normal for a slowdown, compared to the previous month, this time of year. But again, we'll have to look and see what that looked like last year."



Realcomp's August data is attached below.