Operation Ghost Rider Targets Distracted Drivers

April 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Law enforcement agencies are out in force across the region and cracking down on distracted drivers.



Operation Ghost Rider is again underway – a safety-driven initiative aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities caused by distracted driving.



With an increase in handheld device use among drivers on Michigan roadways, law enforcement agencies across the state are partnering with the National Transportation Safety Organization (NTSO) to strengthen enforcement efforts throughout April and May.



Launched in 2017, Operation Ghost Rider uses unmarked vehicles staffed with law enforcement officers who spot distracted drivers and alert nearby marked units to make traffic stops.



Operation Ghost Rider is led by NTSO, and funded by NTSO and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).



NTSO CEO Jim Santilli said "Safety on our roads depends on the choices each of us make every time we get behind the wheel. One moment of distraction can inflict lasting harm on families. We are asking drivers to partner with us to protect our communities, with a goal of zero violations because that means everyone is working together to keep people safe.”



Among the participating agencies include the Michigan State Police, Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Auburn Hills Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, Dundee Police Department, Shelby Township Police Department, South Rockwood Police Department, Sterling Heights Police Department, Troy Police Department, Utica Police Department, along with additional agencies supporting the effort.



Michigan State Police Director Colonel James F. Grady II said “Distracted driving continues to pose a serious threat to everyone on the road. Each of us can take responsibility and do our part by putting our phones down while driving.”



A recent observational study from Michigan State University found that mobile device use by drivers increased from 5.2% in 2024 to 5.7% in 2025.



According to the Michigan State Police, motor vehicle crashes involving a distracted driver decreased by 4.6% from 15,136 in 2023 to 14,439 in 2024. However, the number of fatalities in distraction-involved crashes increased 10% from 59 fatalities in 2023 to 65 in 2024.



OHSP Director Alicia Sledge added “While fewer distracted-driving crashes is encouraging news, the increase in mobile device use and distracted-driving-related fatalities is alarming. Nearly 300 people have died in distraction-involved crashes in Michigan from 2020 to 2024. That should concern every roadway user and underscores the need for people to embrace safer-driving habits.”



Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation highlights the risk: drivers using a handheld device are four times more likely to be involved in an injury-causing crash, and texting increases crash risk by 23 times.



In 2023, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill making it illegal to hold or manually use a cell phone or other mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle on Michigan roads. This includes situations where a vehicle is stopped at a light or in traffic but does not apply when the vehicle is legally parked. Under the law, drivers cannot hold or support a device with any part of their hands, arms, or shoulders. Even if a device is mounted on the dashboard or connected to the vehicle’s built-in system, drivers are prohibited from using their hands to operate it beyond a single touch.



Penalties for violations include: a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service for a first offense; a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service for second or subsequent violations; and a mandatory driving improvement course for three violations within a three-year period. Additionally, fines are doubled if a traffic crash occurs and the at-fault driver was found to be holding or manually using a mobile device while operating the vehicle.



Multiple distracted driving education efforts took place across Michigan during April, which is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Through a grant from State Farm, NTSO challenged Michigan high school students to design a distracted driving awareness billboard. The winning design was created by Johnathon Putrus Jr., a student at Dakota High School. His message will be displayed on billboards statewide throughout April and May, generating more than 10 million impressions.