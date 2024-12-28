Now's the Time for Last-Minute Donations to Scholarship Fund for Michigan Youths in Foster Care

December 28, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



There are only a few more days to give a 2024 donation to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which helps youths in foster care across the state pursue higher education.



The scholarship fund is managed by the Michigan Department of Treasury, and officials said it has supported hundreds of students with expenses such as tuition, housing and textbooks.



Rebecca Yager, a graduate from Bay City Central High School, is one of the recipients of the scholarship. She is attending Delta College in Saginaw County.



“Being awarded this scholarship has been life-changing,” Yager said. “It’s about more than financial support – it’s about knowing someone believes in your potential. I encourage everyone to donate, not just for the tax break but to give foster youth the opportunity to succeed.”



Officials say there are approximately 9,500 children in foster care in Michigan at any given time. Once they reach adulthood, they often lack resources that allow them to pursue further education.



“Former foster youth face significant barriers to education, with only 3% nationwide achieving a college degree,” a press release from the Michigan Department of Treasury said. “The Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund is committed to changing that statistic.”



The scholarship fund was established in 2012 and has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships. The funding has come entirely from community donations, sponsorships and events.



“Your donation does more than provide financial aid – it offers foster youth a chance to dream big and achieve their goals,” Diane Brewer, Executive Director of the Michigan Education Trust, said. “Every contribution helps change lives and builds a brighter future for these deserving young individuals.”



Contributions received by Dec. 31 will be eligible for state and federal tax breaks for the current tax year. They will also have a direct impact in 2025 by making sure more foster youths are able to continue their education.



Fostering Futures scholarships include attendance to any Michigan degree-granting college or university.



For more information, click the link below or call 888-4-GRANTS (888-447-2687).



(photo credit: Michigan Department of Treasury)