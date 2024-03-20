Novi Teacher Wins Excellence in Education Award from MI Lottery

March 20, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An Oakland County educator known for being an advocate for students who are struggling has been honored with an Excellence In Education award from the Michigan Lottery.



The award winner, Lee Bonner, is a high school history teacher with the Novi Community School District.



The Michigan Lottery established the Excellence In Education awards in 2014 to recognize outstanding public-school educators across the state during the school year.



Winners of the weekly award receive a $2,000 cash prize. At the end of the school year, one of the weekly award winners will be selected to receive the Lottery’s Educator of the Year award and will receive a $10,000 cash prize.



Bonner says he wanted to have a positive impact on children and that drew him to a career in education.



“My goal has always been to have a positive impact on the students I work with. I have been blessed to have had several teachers who had a positive impact on my life, and my hope is to do the same for my students.”



Building relationships with his students is one of Bonner’s favorite parts of being an educator.



“I really enjoy getting to know my students as human beings. Having conversations with them and building relationships helps me provide them with the type of instruction they need and creates an open environment for learning to take place.”



Bonner was nominated for the award by a colleague. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan Dearborn. He has worked in education for 23 years, all of them in his current position.