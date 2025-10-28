Novi Man Held On $5 Million Bond After Crash, Stealing Ambulance

October 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Novi man is being held on a $5 (M) million bond after stealing an ambulance with a paramedic and patient inside before it was involved in a crash and caught fire.



Court records show 33-year-old Changlin Li is facing numerous felony charges that include: carjacking, fleeing and eluding 2nd degree causing serious injury, two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, two counts of disarming a firearm from a peace officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.



There was an initial rollover crash involving Li at the intersection of Novi Road and Ten Mile last Friday afternoon. He was being treated in the back of the ambulance before stealing it with a paramedic and a patient inside. A police chase ensued.



The ambulance topped speeds of 70mph in a construction zone while being driven by Li. Along the way, he blew a tire and disregarded a traffic signal at the intersection of 8 Mile and Beck Roads. The ambulance then collided with a GMC Yukon driven by a 72-year-old Plymouth man. He suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken ribs and was hospitalized for his injuries.



The crash led to the ambulance catching on fire. It was deemed a "total loss". The vehicle was tracked throughout the ordeal.



Medstar Ambulance is working in partnership with Novi and Northville Police Departments for the investigation.



Police said Li tried to flee the scene, struggled with an officer, and tried take the officer's gun before being arrested. A knife was said to be found in his possession. Then later at the hospital, he allegedly tried to take a gun from an officer's holster.



Li is being held on a $5 (m) million cash or surety bond and remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail. Records states Li is to be placed on a tether prior to any release.



A probable cause conference is set in 52-1 District Court in Novi November 5th.