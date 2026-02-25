Shooting At Apartment Complex In Novi

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A shooting at an apartment complex in Novi prompted area schools to go into “secure mode” Wednesday morning.



It happened in Central Park Estates, in the area of Beck Road and Grand River near Providence Hospital.



Novi Police provided the following statement to WHMI:



“This morning at 10:22am, the Novi Police Department responded to the 47000 block of Central Park Blvd for a report of a shooting. The caller reported hearing nine gunshots. Officers determined that a gunshot wound victim self-transported themselves to a local hospital. It was reported to us that the victim has two gunshot wounds to the upper arm. We do believe this is an isolated incident between individuals that know each other. There is no known threat to the public. Victim is a 38-year-old male from Detroit.”



The hospital went into lockdown as a precaution. The school district was also notified and went into “secure mode” out of an abundance of caution to protect students and staff.



That “secure mode” has since been lifted.



Novi Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka issued the following communication to staff and families:



“Thank you for your patience as we worked with our outstanding Novi Police Department to coordinate the safety of our staff and students. Earlier this morning, it was reported that shots were fired in a community directly adjacent to Providence Hospital in Novi. We were immediately notified and promptly went into SECURE MODE out of an abundance of caution to protect our students and staff. As we have communicated and our buildings have extensively drilled, SECURE MODE means that we secure the building from the outside. All activities within the building can occur as normal, but nobody may enter or exit the building. Unfortunately, some media outlets reported that we were in LOCKDOWN, which was never the case and not accurate.



As always, we work to provide prompt and informative communication to our families when these situations arise. I appreciate your patience as we have been diligently working through this with our team. To provide you an update, we are now out of SECURE MODE in all of our buildings. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing staff, administrators, and safety team for being so prepared and knowing exactly what to do and executing with precision. We appreciate your understanding in these situations as I know they can be stressful as a parent. Students should be returning from school as scheduled this afternoon and we are moving on with activities as planned.”