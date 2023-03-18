Novi Road Resurfacing Project Starts Monday

March 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another construction project is getting underway and motorists can expect to encounter more delays.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with the City of Novi, expects to begin resurfacing and safety improvements on Novi Road from 9 Mile Road to 10 Mile Road starting Monday. That section of Novi Road carries approximately 18,500 vehicles daily.



The first phase will last through approximately April 23rd and involves replacing concrete at the Novi Road/10 Mile Road intersection.



Multiple lanes will be closed at the intersection during the work, though both roads will remain open. The Road Commission advises that motorists should expect some delays during this phase.



For the next phase starting approximately April 24th and lasting roughly 35 days, Novi Road will be closed to thru-traffic from 9 Mile to 10 Mile Road so the contractor can remove and replace three culverts under the road.



Access to all property within the project will be maintained throughout the project, including during the culvert-replacement phase.



Once the culvert removal and replacements are complete, Novi Road will open to southbound traffic only (northbound will remain closed) until the project concludes in late fall while the resurfacing phase of the project takes place.



The Novi Road detour route, both during the full closure and during the northbound-only closure, is 10 Mile Road to Meadowbrook Road to 9 Mile Road, back to Novi Road and vice versa.



The project includes milling the existing asphalt road surface and resurfacing, concrete removal and replacement at the Novi Road/10 Mile Road intersection, removal and replacement of the three culverts under Novi Road, improvements to drainage and storm sewers, placement of concrete curbs and gutters, upgrades to pedestrian crosswalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), upgrades to guardrails, upgrades to traffic signals at the 9 Mile Road/Novi Road and Nick Lidstrom Drive/Novi Road intersections, and extension of the center left-turn lane on Novi Road from Nick Lidstrom Drive south to Little Falls Boulevard.



The project construction cost is expected to be $4.1 (m) million. It will be paid for with a combination of federal road dollars and funding from RCOC, Novi and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program). The contractor for the project is Springline Excavating of Farmington Hills.



A link to the project webpage is provided. Photos: Google Street View.