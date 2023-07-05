Novi Road Resurfacing Project Starts Wednesday Night

July 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Paving work is scheduled to begin on Novi Road tonight and delays can be expected.



In partnership with the City of Novi, the Road Commission for Oakland County expects to start simple resurfacing work on Novi Road, from Grand River to just south of 12 Mile Road.



Due to other road work in the area and the safety of workers and motorists, the paving work will be done during the evening and overnight hours, from approximately 6pm through 6am.



Novi Road will remain open with lane closures and flaggers directing traffic. The work will take approximately one week to complete and is weather-dependent.