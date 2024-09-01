Novi Police: One Teen Killed, Another Wounded in Shooting Outside Michigan State Fair

September 1, 2024

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, just outside the Michigan State Fair in what police described late Saturday as an isolated incident.



Police in Novi said gunshots were reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The shooting took place in the fair's parking lot and was initially described as an active shooter situation, prompting several law enforcement agencies to respond. Authorities later deemed it an isolated crime.



“There is no threat to the community,” Novi police said late Saturday in a statement on the social media platform X.



Both victims, 14-year-old teenage boys, had arrived at the fair with friends. Investigators said they believed the shooting stemmed from an argument in recent days.



The teens were taken to a local hospital where one 14-year-old was pronounced dead. The other was reported in stable condition, police said.



Police said the two boys took an Uber from Detroit to Farmington Hills and then another Uber from Farmington Hills to the Michigan State Fair with some friends. The shooting happened in the parking lot, nobody was shot inside the fair.



Unaccompanied minors are not allowed at the Michigan State Fair after 6 p.m.



Police have not identified a suspect.



The state fair ends Monday.