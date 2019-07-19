Novi Man Who Robbed Local Credit Union Sentenced

July 19, 2019

28-year-old Warren Charles Gordon was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday to 20 months to 15 years in prison with a credit of 218 days already served. Court records indicate he has been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,710.



Gordon admitted to robbing the Lake Trust Credit Union in the City of Brighton on December 10th. Authorities say Gordon had walked into the bank, slid the teller a note and demanded money. A weapon was implied but never seen. He was arrested two days after the robbery at his home in Novi, where police said he provided investigators with locations of key evidence.



Gordon was originally charged with armed robbery and bank robbery. He pleaded guilty as charged to the latter and pleaded guilty to a lesser count of unarmed robbery last month. The original count of armed robbery was based on the allegation that he represented he was in possession of a dangerous weapon. (DK)