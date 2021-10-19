Novi Driver Killed In Brighton Township Crash

October 19, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An Oakland County driver was killed this morning in an I-96 crash in Brighton Township.



Michigan State Police Troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched at about 7:35am to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-96 near Kensington Road. Troopers found a vehicle that had run off the road. When EMS arrived on scene, the driver, a 52 year old Novi resident was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification to the next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.