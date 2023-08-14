Novi Man Dies After Boating Accident On Lower Straits Lake

A Novi man died late Saturday from injuries he suffered several hours earlier when he was struck by a boat while he was swimming in Lower Straits Lake in Commerce Township.



57-year-old Alexandre Zorin was attempting to swim across the lake when he was struck by a 22-foot pontoon boat approximately 5pm Saturday. Zorin was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to injuries shortly before midnight Saturday.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team (SSRT) was called to the 8700 block of Oak Beach Drive where the victim was discovered near the shoreline. He had multiple lacerations to his arm, leg, and torso. Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics also responded to the incident to perform lifesaving measures.



Investigators determined Zorin was swimming in the water approximately 50-75 yards from shore when he was struck. Investigators further determined the victim was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. The water was around 4-6 feet deep where the accident occurred, and officials do not believe alcohol to be a factor in the incident.



The vessel was being operated by a 48-year-old Commerce Township man. An autopsy has been scheduled with the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.