November Marks Michigan Craft Beverage Month

November 8, 2025

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage Month - encouraging Michiganders to responsibly enjoy world-class and locally produced wine, cider, beer, and spirits.



MDARD Director Tim Boring said “Michigan’s craft beverage industry is one of the most dynamic and diverse in the nation. Craft Beverage Month is the perfect time to support Michigan brewers, distillers, vintners, cidermakers, farmers, and communities by selecting locally grown and produced beverages.”



Michigan ranks in the top ten nationally for wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries with more than 750 craft establishments around the state – a testament to the vibrant passion of craft producers from every corner of the state.



Michigan’s craft beverage industry supports more than 25,000 jobs and has a combined economic impact of $7.3 (B) billion.



Earlier this year, the Michigan Craft Beverage Council launched Michigan Crafted, a consumer-facing brand that celebrates and elevates Michigan’s craft beverage industry. The Michigan Crafted brand is an invitation to discover the stories, people, and places behind every pour of quality beverages grown and produced in the state.



Jenelle Jagmin, director of the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, said “November kicks off an abundant holiday season, reminding Michiganders that Michigan-made craft beverages pair perfectly with seasonal favorites, make excellent gifts, and meaningful conversation starters. Telling the story of a local or favorite business brings the experience of Michigan Crafted to life.”



More information and the Governor’s Michigan Craft Beverage Month proclamation can be viewed in the provided links.