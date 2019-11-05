Election Results For Tuesday, November 5th

The Brighton Area Schools $59.4 (m) million bond issue passed.



The Pinckney Community Schools Headlee millage renewal passed.



The Fenton Area Public Schools sinking fund renewal passed.



All incumbents in the Brighton City Council race have been re-elected. They include Jim Muzzin, Shawn Pipoly, Jim Bohn and Susan Gardner.



The Howell City Council race was uncontested.



Complete election results can be viewed on the Livingston County Clerk's webpage. That link is provided. (JM)