Tuesday, November 3rd General Election Un-Official Results

November 4, 2026

November 3rd General Election Results





Associated Press projects Democrat Jocelyn Benson as the winner in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race, defeating Republican opponent John James.



Associated Press projects Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins the U.S. Senate race in Michigan over Republican and Howell Native Mike Rogers.







Livingston County results below:



U.S. HOUSE MICHIGAN



7th District – Democrat William Lawrence





STATE SENATOR



22nd District – Republican Mike Murphy





STATE REPRESENTATIVE



48th District – Democrat Incumbent Jennifer Conlin



49th District – Republican Incumbent Ann Bollin



50th District – Republican Incumbent Jason Woolford



72nd District – Republican Incumbent Mike Mueller





44th Circuit Court Judge - Andrea Banfield 41,917 -- Kristina Lyke 41,055





BALLOT PROPOSALS



Brighton Area Schools Bond – Passes – 12,934 to 10,551



Handy Township Road Millage – Fails – 2,429 to 1,467



Hartland Consolidated Schools Sinking Fund Millage -- Passes -- 8,519 to 7,222



Highland Township Fire Department Millage - (Oakland) – Passes – 6,097 to 4,474



Howell Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal – Passes - 17,210 to 11,814



Howell Public Schools Operating Millage – Passes – 14,820 to 13,994



Pinckney Village Police Millage – Passes – 695 to 452





CONTESTED RACES



Brighton Area Schools Board – Top 3 – Incumbent Jennifer Marks, Kristin Rispoli, Sid Atkin



Brighton Township Trustee Partial Term – Brian VanSingel 6,781 – Dan Beatty 4,651



Fowlerville Village President – Randy Showerman 639 - Kathryn Heath 318



Genoa Township Clerk – Incumbent Rick Soucy 7,350 – Matthew McClanahan 4,512



Genoa Township Trustee – Bruce Hundley 7,112 – Ty Cole 4,549



Hamburg Township Supervisor – Incumbent Jason Negri 7,117 – Steve DiGuseppe 5,779



Hamburg Township Treasurer- Incumbent Jennifer Daniels 7,067 – G. Scott Thompson 5,688



Hartland Consolidated Schools 4 Year Term (2) - Joe Wallace -- Lou Ann Lathrop



Hartland Consolidated Schools Partial Term Ending 12/31/2028 -- Jeff Scott



Howell Public Schools Board – 6 Year Term – Top 2 – Incumbent Courtney Tarara, Stephanie Kooiker



Howell Public Schools Board – Partial Term – Brandon Barefield 10,957 – Incumbent Breanne Green 10,390



Pinckney Village Council President – Linda Lavey 578 votes, Incumbent Jeff Buerman 446



Pinckney Village Council - Top 3 - Incumbent Rob Coppersmith, Incumbent Nick Kane, Cathy Hammer



Unadilla Township Trustee – Incumbent Karen Houghtaling 1,067 – Jenn Szatkowski 680





All results are considered unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.



Complete election results can be accessed in the provided links.