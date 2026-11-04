Tuesday, November 3rd General Election Un-Official Results
November 4, 2026
November 3rd General Election Results
Associated Press projects Democrat Jocelyn Benson as the winner in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race, defeating Republican opponent John James.
Associated Press projects Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins the U.S. Senate race in Michigan over Republican and Howell Native Mike Rogers.
Livingston County results below:
U.S. HOUSE MICHIGAN
7th District – Democrat William Lawrence
STATE SENATOR
22nd District – Republican Mike Murphy
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
48th District – Democrat Incumbent Jennifer Conlin
49th District – Republican Incumbent Ann Bollin
50th District – Republican Incumbent Jason Woolford
72nd District – Republican Incumbent Mike Mueller
44th Circuit Court Judge - Andrea Banfield 41,917 -- Kristina Lyke 41,055
BALLOT PROPOSALS
Brighton Area Schools Bond – Passes – 12,934 to 10,551
Handy Township Road Millage – Fails – 2,429 to 1,467
Hartland Consolidated Schools Sinking Fund Millage -- Passes -- 8,519 to 7,222
Highland Township Fire Department Millage - (Oakland) – Passes – 6,097 to 4,474
Howell Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal – Passes - 17,210 to 11,814
Howell Public Schools Operating Millage – Passes – 14,820 to 13,994
Pinckney Village Police Millage – Passes – 695 to 452
CONTESTED RACES
Brighton Area Schools Board – Top 3 – Incumbent Jennifer Marks, Kristin Rispoli, Sid Atkin
Brighton Township Trustee Partial Term – Brian VanSingel 6,781 – Dan Beatty 4,651
Fowlerville Village President – Randy Showerman 639 - Kathryn Heath 318
Genoa Township Clerk – Incumbent Rick Soucy 7,350 – Matthew McClanahan 4,512
Genoa Township Trustee – Bruce Hundley 7,112 – Ty Cole 4,549
Hamburg Township Supervisor – Incumbent Jason Negri 7,117 – Steve DiGuseppe 5,779
Hamburg Township Treasurer- Incumbent Jennifer Daniels 7,067 – G. Scott Thompson 5,688
Hartland Consolidated Schools 4 Year Term (2) - Joe Wallace -- Lou Ann Lathrop
Hartland Consolidated Schools Partial Term Ending 12/31/2028 -- Jeff Scott
Howell Public Schools Board – 6 Year Term – Top 2 – Incumbent Courtney Tarara, Stephanie Kooiker
Howell Public Schools Board – Partial Term – Brandon Barefield 10,957 – Incumbent Breanne Green 10,390
Pinckney Village Council President – Linda Lavey 578 votes, Incumbent Jeff Buerman 446
Pinckney Village Council - Top 3 - Incumbent Rob Coppersmith, Incumbent Nick Kane, Cathy Hammer
Unadilla Township Trustee – Incumbent Karen Houghtaling 1,067 – Jenn Szatkowski 680
All results are considered unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.
Complete election results can be accessed in the provided links.