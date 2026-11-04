November 3rd General Election Results


Associated Press projects Democrat Jocelyn Benson as the winner in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race, defeating Republican opponent John James.

Associated Press projects Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins the U.S. Senate race in Michigan over Republican and Howell Native Mike Rogers.



Livingston County results below:

U.S. HOUSE MICHIGAN

7th District – Democrat William Lawrence


STATE SENATOR

22nd District – Republican Mike Murphy


STATE REPRESENTATIVE

48th District – Democrat Incumbent Jennifer Conlin

49th District – Republican Incumbent Ann Bollin

50th District – Republican Incumbent Jason Woolford

72nd District – Republican Incumbent Mike Mueller


44th Circuit Court Judge - Andrea Banfield 41,917 -- Kristina Lyke 41,055


BALLOT PROPOSALS

Brighton Area Schools Bond – Passes – 12,934 to 10,551

Handy Township Road Millage – Fails – 2,429 to 1,467

Hartland Consolidated Schools Sinking Fund Millage -- Passes -- 8,519 to 7,222

Highland Township Fire Department Millage - (Oakland) – Passes – 6,097 to 4,474

Howell Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal – Passes - 17,210 to 11,814

Howell Public Schools Operating Millage – Passes – 14,820 to 13,994

Pinckney Village Police Millage – Passes – 695 to 452


CONTESTED RACES

Brighton Area Schools Board – Top 3 – Incumbent Jennifer Marks, Kristin Rispoli, Sid Atkin

Brighton Township Trustee Partial Term – Brian VanSingel 6,781 – Dan Beatty 4,651

Fowlerville Village President – Randy Showerman 639 - Kathryn Heath 318

Genoa Township Clerk – Incumbent Rick Soucy 7,350 – Matthew McClanahan 4,512

Genoa Township Trustee – Bruce Hundley 7,112 – Ty Cole 4,549

Hamburg Township Supervisor – Incumbent Jason Negri 7,117 – Steve DiGuseppe 5,779

Hamburg Township Treasurer- Incumbent Jennifer Daniels 7,067 – G. Scott Thompson 5,688

Hartland Consolidated Schools 4 Year Term (2) - Joe Wallace -- Lou Ann Lathrop

Hartland Consolidated Schools Partial Term Ending 12/31/2028 -- Jeff Scott

Howell Public Schools Board – 6 Year Term – Top 2 – Incumbent Courtney Tarara, Stephanie Kooiker

Howell Public Schools Board – Partial Term – Brandon Barefield 10,957 – Incumbent Breanne Green 10,390

Pinckney Village Council President – Linda Lavey 578 votes, Incumbent Jeff Buerman 446

Pinckney Village Council - Top 3 - Incumbent Rob Coppersmith, Incumbent Nick Kane, Cathy Hammer

Unadilla Township Trustee – Incumbent Karen Houghtaling 1,067 – Jenn Szatkowski 680


All results are considered unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers.

Complete election results can be accessed in the provided links.