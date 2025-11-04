November 4th, 2025 General Election Results
November 4, 2025
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Results from Tuesday’s November General Election are considered un-official until certified by County Board of Canvassers and listed in alphabetical order.
MUNICIPAL:
Brighton City Council:
Incumbents Kris Tobbe (current mayor), Ken Schmenk, Bill Albert, and Renee Pettengill were all re-elected. In the City of Brighton, the mayor is nominated and decided by Council.
Fenton City Council:
Mayor – Sue Osborn – unopposed
Incumbents Tracy Bottecelli, Mark Suchowski, and David McDermott all ran unopposed.
Grand Blanc City Council:
Incumbents Christopher Carr, Andrew Nyquist, and Norm Williams all re-elected.
Howell City Council:
Mayor – Nikolas Hertrich - unopposed
Incumbents Jan Lobur, Jacob Schlittler, and Luke Wilson re-elected.
Hertrich will be officially sworn in at Monday night’s Council meeting.
Howell City Board of Review:
Tim Schnelle - 814
Results indicate a tie between Doug Heins and Brett Snow with 508 votes each.
South Lyon City Council:
Mayor – Incumbent Steve Kennedy - unopposed
Incumbent Alex Hansen re-elected, with newcomers Lisa Popa and Michael Squires.
Wixom City Council:
Mayor- Incumbent Patrick Beagle - unopposed
Incumbent Tia Gronlund-Fox re-elected, with Candidates Veronica Simmons and Jason Kennedy
PROPOSALS:
City of Brighton Headlee Override Street Millage - Passes - 1,123 – 710
Milford Township Senior Services Replacement Millage – Passes – 2,090 – 1,609
Novi Community Schools Bond – Passes - 4,865 – 2,900
South Lyon Community Schools Bond Proposal – 6603 - 4333
Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal – Passes
Washtenaw ISD Career & Technical Education Proposal – Passes –
37,013 - 31,055
City of Wixom Charter Amendment Proposal – Passes – 1,339 – 276
*** Not all final numbers were available at press time, but they were in by a large enough margin to determine the outcome.
Complete results for each county can be accessed in the following links:
Livingston County Election Results
Oakland County Election Results
Washtenaw County Election Results
Genesee County Election Results
Ingham County Election Results