November 4th, 2025 General Election Results

November 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Results from Tuesday’s November General Election are considered un-official until certified by County Board of Canvassers and listed in alphabetical order.



MUNICIPAL:



Brighton City Council:

Incumbents Kris Tobbe (current mayor), Ken Schmenk, Bill Albert, and Renee Pettengill were all re-elected. In the City of Brighton, the mayor is nominated and decided by Council.



Fenton City Council:

Mayor – Sue Osborn – unopposed

Incumbents Tracy Bottecelli, Mark Suchowski, and David McDermott all ran unopposed.



Grand Blanc City Council:

Incumbents Christopher Carr, Andrew Nyquist, and Norm Williams all re-elected.



Howell City Council:

Mayor – Nikolas Hertrich - unopposed

Incumbents Jan Lobur, Jacob Schlittler, and Luke Wilson re-elected.

Hertrich will be officially sworn in at Monday night’s Council meeting.



Howell City Board of Review:

Tim Schnelle - 814

Results indicate a tie between Doug Heins and Brett Snow with 508 votes each.



South Lyon City Council:

Mayor – Incumbent Steve Kennedy - unopposed

Incumbent Alex Hansen re-elected, with newcomers Lisa Popa and Michael Squires.



Wixom City Council:

Mayor- Incumbent Patrick Beagle - unopposed

Incumbent Tia Gronlund-Fox re-elected, with Candidates Veronica Simmons and Jason Kennedy





PROPOSALS:



City of Brighton Headlee Override Street Millage - Passes - 1,123 – 710



Milford Township Senior Services Replacement Millage – Passes – 2,090 – 1,609



Novi Community Schools Bond – Passes - 4,865 – 2,900



South Lyon Community Schools Bond Proposal – 6603 - 4333



Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal – Passes



Washtenaw ISD Career & Technical Education Proposal – Passes –

37,013 - 31,055



City of Wixom Charter Amendment Proposal – Passes – 1,339 – 276







*** Not all final numbers were available at press time, but they were in by a large enough margin to determine the outcome.







Complete results for each county can be accessed in the following links:



Livingston County Election Results



Oakland County Election Results



Washtenaw County Election Results



Genesee County Election Results



Ingham County Election Results