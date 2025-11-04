Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Results from Tuesday’s November General Election are considered un-official until certified by County Board of Canvassers and listed in alphabetical order.

MUNICIPAL:

Brighton City Council:
Incumbents Kris Tobbe (current mayor), Ken Schmenk, Bill Albert, and Renee Pettengill were all re-elected. In the City of Brighton, the mayor is nominated and decided by Council.

Fenton City Council:
Mayor – Sue Osborn – unopposed
Incumbents Tracy Bottecelli, Mark Suchowski, and David McDermott all ran unopposed.

Grand Blanc City Council:
Incumbents Christopher Carr, Andrew Nyquist, and Norm Williams all re-elected.

Howell City Council:
Mayor – Nikolas Hertrich - unopposed
Incumbents Jan Lobur, Jacob Schlittler, and Luke Wilson re-elected.
Hertrich will be officially sworn in at Monday night’s Council meeting.

Howell City Board of Review:
Tim Schnelle - 814
Results indicate a tie between Doug Heins and Brett Snow with 508 votes each.

South Lyon City Council:
Mayor – Incumbent Steve Kennedy - unopposed
Incumbent Alex Hansen re-elected, with newcomers Lisa Popa and Michael Squires.

Wixom City Council:
Mayor- Incumbent Patrick Beagle - unopposed
Incumbent Tia Gronlund-Fox re-elected, with Candidates Veronica Simmons and Jason Kennedy


PROPOSALS:

City of Brighton Headlee Override Street Millage - Passes - 1,123 – 710

Milford Township Senior Services Replacement Millage – Passes – 2,090 – 1,609

Novi Community Schools Bond – Passes - 4,865 – 2,900

South Lyon Community Schools Bond Proposal – 6603 - 4333

Stockbridge Community Schools Bond Proposal – Passes

Washtenaw ISD Career & Technical Education Proposal – Passes –
37,013 - 31,055

City of Wixom Charter Amendment Proposal – Passes – 1,339 – 276



*** Not all final numbers were available at press time, but they were in by a large enough margin to determine the outcome.



