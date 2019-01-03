Crews Battle Blaze In Marion Township Wednesday

Firefighters battled a house fire in Marin Township Wednesday that displaced a man and killed two pets.



The Howell Area Fire Department responded to the blaze that broke out around noon at a two-story home on Norton Road. Fire Chief Andy Pless tells WHMI fire was coming out of the first floor windows upon arrival. He says no one was home at the time of the fire but two dogs did perish. Livingston County EMS also responded on scene and the American Red Cross is helping to assist the adult male resident. No others were living in the house.



Pless says the cause remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious. (JM)