SEMCOG To Present $1.2 Million For Trail Connection Project In Northville

November 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A check presentation is set next week for a trail connection project in the City of Northville.



A new Ford Field East River trail will provide what’s described as a “crucial connection” from downtown Northville to the Downs River Park, and on to the Hines Park Regional Trail and the 7-Mile Pathway.



The City has been awarded $1.2 (m) million in federal funding from SEMCOG's Transportation Alternatives or TAP Program to construct the new 0.2-mile shared-use path project in Ford Field East Park, which is part of a larger phased project to connect Downtown Northville with the Hines Park Greenway, the I-275 MetroTrail, and Novi's ITC Trails. A map is attached.



The project will also connect local developments such as Northville Downs and Foundry Flask to the downtown.



SEMCOG says the trail connection will improve safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists to access public spaces, downtowns, core services, and quality of life amenities. It will also boost the local economy through the connections and bring more people to downtown Northville. Further, the project will ensure compliance with ADA standards through the installation of crosswalks and ramps.



A special presentation is planned during Monday night’s City Council meeting. It starts at 6:30pm at Northville City Hall at 215 W. Main Street. Remarks from officials will include:



-City of Northville Leadership

-Wayne and Oakland County Leadership

-SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments

-State and Federal Elected Leaders and Staff





Pictured is the Northville Riverwalk park project that remains under construction, located near the historic Downs Development site.



Photos: City of Northville Facebook.