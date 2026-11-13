Northville Man Pleads Guilty To COVID Fraud Schemes

November 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Northville man has reached a plea deal related to tax and PPP schemes involving more than $5.5 (m) million in fraudulent claims for COVID-era benefits.



49-year-old James Davis pleaded guilty in federal court to orchestrating two related conspiracies to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 pandemic relief funds and federal tax credits, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.



Davis pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and one count of Conspiracy to Defraud the Government with Respect to Claims.



According to court records, Davis organized two interconnected fraud schemes that sought to exploit federal programs created to provide financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Davis recruited individuals willing to provide their personal identifying information in exchange for a share of fraudulently obtained proceeds. As part of the schemes, Davis and others obtained or attempted to obtain Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of businesses that were not entitled to receive them.



Davis also recruited individuals for a related scheme that involved the submission of fraudulent claims for two types of pandemic tax credits: Sick and Family Leave Credits and Employee Retention Credits. The conspirators falsely represented that individuals and businesses qualified for these tax benefits when they did not.



In total, the two schemes caused the submission of $6,225,593.55 in false claims and received $4,398,366.01 in fraudulent benefits.



Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8th, 2027, where he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment on the wire fraud conspiracy count and 10 years’ imprisonment on the conspiracy to defraud the government count.