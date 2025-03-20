Northville Among Small Cities & Villages Awarded Funding To Fix Roads

March 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area community is among those receiving state funding to help fix a local road.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 16 villages and cities across the state with populations of less than 10,000 will receive road funding grants.



Grant awards range from $50,700 to $250,000 for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing, and other preservative measures.



In the WHMI listening area, the City of Northville will benefit and receive $250,000 for upgrades and improvements on Eaton Drive.



Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull said “We are so fortunate in our community to have the opportunity to apply for this grant. It will assist us in connecting city parks, township parks, county parks, and state parks with all of southeastern Michigan in our quest for better mobility and placemaking around our community. The Northvillians appreciate the assistance.”



Other recipients include the Village of Freeport, City of Benton Harbor, City of Harrison, City of Westphalia, City of Olivet, City of Eaton Rapids, City of Ithaca, Village of Ashley, City of Bad Axe, City of East Tawas, Village of Agusta, City of Lapeer, City of Lathrup Village, Village of New Lothrop, and the City of Marysville.



Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) helps finance highway, road and street projects that are critical to the movement of people and products, and for getting workers to their jobs, materials to growers and manufacturers, and finished goods to consumers. TEDF "Category B," or the "Community Service Infrastructure Fund," grants are allocated for road improvements in cities and villages with a population of 10,000 or fewer.



Established by the state Legislature in 2018 and administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the CSIF is a stop-gap program to help fund road projects in small communities. Successful projects were selected, in part, because they are paired with planned infrastructure work, coordinated with other road agencies, focused on extending the useful life of the road, and have limited other funding sources.



Governor Whitmer said "Fixing the damn roads is critical in local communities across our state so we can save drivers money and time and keep Michiganders safe on the roads. These grants will help 16 communities fix their local roads faster, lowering costs for Michiganders and growing our economy while creating good-paying construction jobs. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made rebuilding 23,000 lane miles of road and 1,600 bridges across Michigan, but there’s more to do. Let’s get it done.”



Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said “Every Michigander deserves smooth, safe roads. Over the past few years, we’ve made incredible progress fixing the damn roads and bridges across Michigan. These 16 grants are an important step forward that will help cities, towns, and villages across Michigan lower costs for drivers and help people get where they need to go. Let’s keep Standing Tall and fixing the damn roads across Michigan.”



More details about the individual grants and information on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026 program, opening early April, are available online on the MDOT website.