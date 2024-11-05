City Of Northville Voting Precinct Relocated After Gas Leak

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A polling location in Northville had to be relocated due to a gas leak today.



The precinct at Northville Community Center was temporarily shut down and forced to move to another precinct location at Hillside Middle School at around 11:45am.



The City said the gas line was punctured by contractors working on a school district playground located adjacent to the center.



911 was contacted and the building was evacuated, and the Northville City Fire Department responded on scene.



All voters in process at the time were able to complete their ballots. The City said the ballots, tabulator, and electronic voter file were immediately secured and in the continuous possession of election officials.



Voting resumed shortly after 1pm at the new location.